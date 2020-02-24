Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape

Harvey Weinstein enters the New York City Criminal Court on Monday. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose alleged sexual misconduct triggered a global movement to hold powerful men accountable, has been convicted on two of the five counts against him in a trial in New York. He was found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

But Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault. The jury, composed of seven men and five women, indicated in making the decision that they did not believe that Weinstein had raped the actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified support the predatory assault charge. The jury took five days to reach a verdict.

The jury found that Weinstein had forced a sex act on former production assistant Mimi Haley at his apartment in 2006 and raped the former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. The testimony from three other women who said they had been assaulted by Weinstein was intended to establish a pattern of predatory behavior.

Weinstein’s attorneys had argued that all sexual activity between the movie producer and his accusers had been consensual and that the women had pursued such encounters with Weinstein in hopes of advancing their careers.

Many dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. In Los Angeles, where he still is awaiting trial, he has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013. He is under investigation in Dublin and London as well.

After the verdict was read, Weinstein was handcuffed on instructions to be taken to jail to await his sentencing. He faces a sentence of five to 25 years in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.