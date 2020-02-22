Donald Trump Jr. Receives Permit Allowing Him to Hunt Alaska Grizzly Bear

Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. speak with reporter Brahm Resnik at a rally at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Caitlin O’Hara/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. has received one of 27 slots for non-residents to be allowed to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska. The president’s son was one of three people who applied for the 27 slots for non-residents. The state carries out regular drawings to hunt various animals, including caribou and moose. Usually the competition is stiff, but Trump Jr. didn’t have much competition this time since so many slots went unfilled.

In order to carry out the hunt, Trump must pay a $1,000 non-resident fee as well as a $160 hunting license.

I AM A HUNTER I don't hide from that "@Fashion_life01: Jr what do you think of the controversy surrounding a pic where ure shown hunting? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2012

Trump Jr. often talks about his love for hunting and has taken several trips to Alaska and Canada to hunt. Photos of Trump Jr. holding dead animals after a big-game hunt in Africa caused an uproar several years ago when they were published online. Earlier this month, Safari Club International obtained $150,000 at auction for a seven-day “Dream Hunt” with Trump Jr. and his son in Southeast Alaska. Animal rights activists were quick to criticize the auction. “Advertised as a ‘dream hunt,’ this hunting trip will be nothing but a nightmare for the Sitka black-tailed deer and sea ducks who find themselves in the gun sights of Donald Trump Jr. and whomever purchases this sick thrill,” Jeff Flocken, the president of Humane Society International, said.

The GOP. Here's Donald Trump Jr. holding the tail of an elephant (party symbol) that he killed. #TrumpSacrifices pic.twitter.com/FIGkcH2F0t — Jane 🌊 (@PoodleMama1966) July 31, 2016

He shooted a shark :( pic.twitter.com/RPKHiV8Tnu — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 3, 2016