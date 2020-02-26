The candidates at the debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Prepare for the “last-gasp urgency” of the final Democratic debate before Super Tuesday. Seven candidates will take the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, tonight in what’s set to be another bitter brawl ahead of one of the defining weeks of the primary. As Bernie Sanders continues to rise in the polls after back-to-back wins in New Hampshire and Nevada, the other six candidates will have to decide whether to set aside their rivalries with one another to rally against him.

Will Elizabeth Warren yet again devour Michael Bloomberg? Will Joe Biden resurrect his campaign in time to secure the Palmetto State?

To guide you through the debate, which will be co-hosted by CBS and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

