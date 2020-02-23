De Blasio to Buttigieg: “Try to Not be So Smug When You Just Got Your Ass Kicked”

Democratic presidential hopeful former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters during a town hall event in Aurora, Colorado, on February 22, 2020. JASON CONNOLLY/Getty Images

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio came out swinging against Pete Buttigieg on Saturday night after the former South Bend, Ind. mayor sharply attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders following the Nevada caucuses. Shortly after the Nevada caucuses were called for Sanders on Saturday, Buttigieg warned Democrats to “take a sober look at what’s at stake” before “we rush to nominate Senator Sanders.” Buttigieg also attacked Sanders as the leader of an “inflexible ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats.”

We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory. We can either call people names online or we can call them into our movement. We can either tighten a narrow and hardcore base or open the tent to a new, broad, big-hearted American coalition. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 23, 2020

De Blasio, who endorsed Sanders earlier this month, was having none of it and called on the former mayor to show a bit of humility. “And hey @PeteButtigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked. You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven’t,” De Blasio tweeted. “Dude, show some humility.”

Buttigieg’s speech in Nevada amounted to his sharpest attack against Sanders yet and appeared to mark an effort by the former mayor to try to “make the Democratic primary a two-man race,” notes Politico. But Buttigieg spoke before it was clear by just how large of a margin Sanders won in Nevada. With 60 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders obtained 46 percent of the vote while former Vice President Joe Biden was a distant second place with 19.6 percent and Buttigieg, 15.3 percent.