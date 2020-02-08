Commuters wearing protective masks wait for a bus on a usually busy street on February 7, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The number of cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase as the death toll rose to 772, including the first U.S. citizen. It marked the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the new virus and came at a time of increased criticism of the way Beijing is handling the epidemic. Very little is known so far about the U.S. citizen who died of the virus on Thursday in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak. The person was around 60 years old and died at a hospital. The New York Times hears word that the person was a woman and “had underlying health conditions.”

The total number of cases increased by almost 3,400, reaching 34,546 amid anger inside China directed toward the ruling Communist Party over the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who was threatened by police after he tried to raise a red flag about the new virus more than a month ago. The doctor was hailed as a hero on social media, where mourning turned into attacks against the government and demands of freedom of speech. The topics “Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology,” and “We want freedom of speech” quickly trended on Weibo, the heavily censored Chinese platform that is similar to Twitter. They were deleted. The fact that the messages were even allowed to stay up for a few hours seemed to suggest that officials were having a hard time figuring out how to deal with the outrage.

The outrage inside China comes as experts abroad were still trying to get access to China. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been trying to send a team of experts but has not been invited to enter China. The World Health Organization tried to be diplomatic and said they were just “sorting out arrangements” but for now its experts haven’t been allowed to assess the situation personally. U.S. experts are included on a list proposed by the WHO.

Officials think that China’s top leaders may not be eager to accept foreign assistance out of fear that it would be interpreted as a sign that China needs outside help to deal with the epidemic. For now, experts say that it is still difficult to know just how deadly the new virus is and how quickly it is spreading. “It is hard to say how lethal this novel coronavirus infection is,” Allen Cheng, an infectious diseases expert at Monash University in Melbourne, told Reuters. “While the crude mortality appears to be around 2%, there are likely to be many people who have been infected that haven’t been tested.”

Even though most of the cases have been in China, around two dozen countries have reported cases, including five British nationals who were infected in a French ski resort. They contracted the virus after they stayed in a the same ski chalet as someone who had been in Singapore. None of them were in a serious condition.