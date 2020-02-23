President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 23, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopefuls are fighting hard to become the party’s nominee but if most voters’ instincts are correct, it will all be for nothing. Sixty-five percent of registered voters across the country think President Donald Trump will probably or definitely be reelected, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll. As might be expected, Republicans are the ones most optimistic about the commander in chief’s chances, as more than nine-in-10 believe he will win reelection. But it’s a feeling shared by more than one-third of Democrats as well.

Despite the negativity that anyone would be able to beat Trump, the poll also showed that the president is pretty much tied in hypothetical matchups with the top six Democratic contenders. The one who does the best in the hypothetical matchup is Sen. Bernie Sanders with 47 percent, compared to Trump’s 44 percent followed by former Vice President Joe Biden who obtains 47 percent to Trump’s 45 percent. Even though the results are close in these hypothetical matchups, many are not optimistic about their prospects to beat Trump. Sanders gets the highest ratings with 27 percent of voters thinking he can beat Trump with Biden coming in a close second at 26 percent.

Among likely Democratic primary voters, Sanders also has the clear lead as 28 percent describe him as their top choice to be the nominee. Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes in second place with 19 percent followed by Biden with 17 percent. Michael Bloomberg comes in fourth place with 13 percent while Pete Buttigieg has 10 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 5 percent. The poll also shows there is plenty of space for movement though as only 42 percent of Democratic primary voters say they have definitely made up their minds.