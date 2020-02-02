Poll: Biden, Sanders Tied for First Place in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on February 1, 2020 in Waterloo, Iowa. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It may not be the “gold standard,” but it will have to do. Those disappointed in the shelving of the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll due to a technical error can look to CBS News for an updated look at how things could go down in Monday’s caucuses in Iowa. And things looks pretty steady at the top. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are tied at 25 percent for the first choice among likely caucusgoers, according to the CBS News poll released Sunday.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in third place with 21 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth with 16 percent, according to the poll. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in a distant fifth place with 5 percent. All other candidates are under 5 percent.

Although Biden and Sanders are tied, the former vice president has an advantage because he’s the second choice candidate for many who support candidates who may not end up receiving the minimum of 15 percent support to be considered viable. Another advantage for Biden is that he has support across the state. CBS warns though that Biden’s supporters are not really that excited about backing the former vice president so they could very well decide to throw their support to someone else at the last minute. In contrast, Sanders’ voters are very enthusiastic, which could translate into a strong turnout for the senator. Plus, if Warren falls below the 15-percent threshold in some caucuses, it is likely her supporters would throw their support to Sanders.

Separately, a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal shows most of the top Democratic presidential contenders beat or at least tie Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup. Biden comes out the strongest, winning 50 percent to 44 percent. Sanders is close behind—49 percent to 45 percent—followed by Warren—48 percent to 45 percent—and Buttigieg—46 percent to 45 percent. The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. When only 11 battleground states are considered, Biden’s lead over Trump narrows to five points while Sanders’ advantage drops to 3 points. Warren and Buttigieg, in contrast, are one point behind Trump when only the battleground states are taken into account.