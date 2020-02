CONCORD, NH - FEBRUARY 11: Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick greets voters at the Broken Ground School during the presidential primary on February 11, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire, in the first photo retrieved by a Getty Images search for “Deval.” Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, whose campaign showed as little visible impact or effort as this blog post about his campaign does, has quit the Democratic presidential race.