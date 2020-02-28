Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we would rank presidential candidates according to their likelihood of surviving the coronavirus apocalypse, except the “big guns” at Slate expect us to provide more than a blank newsletter.





Speaking of uncontrollable pandemics, the Democratic presidential nominating process is about to go national, invading more than a dozen states on Tuesday. Before that, though, comes Saturday’s South Carolina primary, where a single thing might go right for Joe Biden for the first time in decades of presidential politicking. The billionaire Democratic candidates, bless them, are still doing their best to help a socialist take over the party, while the billionaire(?) president is still learning to spell c-o-r-o-n-a-v-i-r-u-s. And then there’s the guy who’s winning.