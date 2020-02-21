Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank 2020 presidential candidates according to an assortment of jokes that, oh, apparently are all illegal now? So now it’s “sexual harassment” to want to beat Donald Trump?





Today we examine the wreckage from Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas, just ahead of the Nevada caucuses this Saturday. Bernie Sanders remains the front-runner in just about everything, but without being front-runner-y enough to prevent the death of the Democratic Party this summer in Milwaukee. Joe Biden may have died in the first two nominating contests, but the party establishment might settle for a dead person as its nominee at this rate. Michael Bloomberg is also dead, at the hands of our No. 1, who has suddenly come back to life.