Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank 2020 presidential candidates according to [SLATE’S MUCH VAUNTED CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM CRASHES]—





According t—[THE SURGE CAN’T GET THROUGH TO SLATE’S HOTLINE TO CALL IN THE NEWSLETTER]





This week’s editi—[THE SURGE PHYSICALLY DRIVES THE NEWSLETTER TO THE INTERNET]





OK, we think we’re good now. The Surge spent 10 days covering the final Iowa Democratic caucuses ever. No word can accurately convey how disastrous that went, but it’s something beyond “disastrous.” Enough of the wreckage, however, has been sorted through to get a decent picture of who outperformed expectations, who underperformed them, and what it means for the state of the nomination. But before we get to the Democratic mess, this is what the bigger picture looks like.