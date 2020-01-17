The Republican Party either wants Bernie Sanders to be the Democratic presidential nominee or, if he loses, to ensure that Sanders supporters believe the Democratic Party rigged the process against him. An organized trolling operation blossomed this week to achieve those ends. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that Nancy Pelosi’s “dirty little secret” was that she sat on the articles for several weeks to help Biden and hurt Sanders. “The only rightful thing of Joe Biden,” McCarthy said, “is to make a pledge not to campaign while Bernie Sanders cannot.”

Republicans similarly cried foul on CNN for its effort during the debate “to destroy the Sanders for president campaign,” as Fox News host and Trump supporter Tucker Carlson said. CNN’s questioning of Sanders was often terrible, but it’s unlikely that Carlson is truly losing sleep over it. We’d call this strategy laughable if there were no chance it would work. So, uh, we’ll hold off on calling it laughable.