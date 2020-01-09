Dissolving boundaries: The Iran crisis took the U.S. to the brink of war—and, just as quickly, seemed to go up in smoke. After three years caught between normalizing and fearing the Trump presidency, many Americans now “toggle back and forth not between right and wrong, or reality and falsity, but between … abject fear that everything is ending to a mute understanding that maybe nothing has even happened,” Dahlia Lithwick writes.

Sussexit: Prince Harry and wife Meghan made waves internationally when they announced Wednesday that they will “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” It’s a “radical move” for the royals—but also a “very irresistible, refreshingly meaningless drama,” Ruth Graham writes.

Decision delay: An Indiana case about same-sex parents’ legal rights was first and last heard by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2017. Thirty-two months later, the plaintiff families are still in limbo. Mark Joseph Stern explains why the wheels of justice, in this instance, appear to have completely halted.

The new Y2K: According to a widely circulated Facebook meme, you will get scammed if you abbreviate “2020” as “20” on your checks. But where is all this fraud fearmongering coming from, and is it that big of a deal? Aaron Mak investigates.

