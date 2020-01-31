The Angle’s getting a rebrand next week. Don’t worry: This newsletter will still have the same stories you love. They’ll just come with a different name—The Slatest—and a sharp new look. You don’t need to take any action to keep receiving it, but if change isn’t your thing, unsubscribe here or below (we’ll miss you).

Rotten peaches: “The impeachment saga has revealed many unseemly facts about American politics, but perhaps the most important is this: Future presidents may be impeached, but none will ever be removed from office,” writes Mark Joseph Stern. Dahlia Lithwick explains how the three branches of government essentially rigged the impeachment trial. And Jeremy Stahl shows how Donald Trump’s most dangerous impeachment trial defense won the day.

Criticism: León Krauze didn’t think it was a big deal that American Dirt, the new bestselling novel about Mexican life and immigration, was written by a woman who identifies as white. Then he read the book for himself and was startled by how out of step it was with almost everything he knew about life in his native country.

Finales: Two long-beloved TV shows have recently concluded: The Good Place’s last episode aired Thursday night, and BoJack Horseman’s final eight episodes all dropped on Netflix today. Sam Adams reviews The Good Place’s finale’s “tear-jerking dissertation on what really makes a happy ending,” while Erin Qualey explains how BoJack became the best show about addiction and recovery.

Lines: Two writers revisit ill-remembered moments in NFL history: Stefan Fatsis chronicles the complicated story of the Memphis group that was going to petition for the first black-owned NFL team, and Michael J. Socolow goes deep into the life of Jim Tyrer, the famed Kansas City Chiefs player who killed his wife and himself in 1980.

For fun: A dark obsession with every product peddled by The Bachelor’s castoffs.

Essential oils? Headbands??

Nitish