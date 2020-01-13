Is This the Worst Sports Tweet Ever?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spikes the ball after soring a touchdown in Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff game in Kansas City. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs fell behind the Houston Texans 24-0 during their divisional-round NFL playoff game. Former NFL quarterback Scott Zolak, who co-hosts the Zolak & Bertrand show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays for the Boston-area 98.5 FM “The Sports Hub” station, had some thoughts as to why that was.

Kelce is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The tweet above has been either taken down by Twitter or deleted by Zolak; either way he’d probably prefer if no one saw it, because Kelce ended up making ten catches for 134 yards and three (!) touchdowns in the game as his team scored 41 straight points and won easily.

Kelce has now made 43 catches for 559 yards during his seven career playoff games. Zolak started one playoff game during his career, throwing for zero touchdowns and one interception in the wild-card round as his team lost by two touchdowns to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, as a guy who Played the Game (albeit who mostly Held a Clipboard While Someone More Talented Did the Playing), Zolak gets to hold a job expressing opinions about football.

For those who don’t speak Macho Sports Guy, the context here, I think, is that Kelce starred on a reality dating show, which is a suspect Hollywood Glory Boy move, and is known more as a receiver than as a run blocker, which is a departure from the way the tight end position was played in, like, the 1970s. The Chiefs’ run blocking seems to be fine, too, though, as they put up a very successful 5.6 yards per carry against the Texans. Scott Zolak is credited with three career postseason carries for a total of -4 yards.