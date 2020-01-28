Risk analysis: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the ones to beat in Iowa, according to the latest polls. While the former veep is playing to voters’ fears, positioning himself as the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump, the Vermont senator is saying it’s OK to hope for more. Jim Newell reports from the campaign trail in Iowa.

Legacy: Following Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, fans and sports writers struggled with reconciling his legendary basketball career with the sexual assault accusation made against him in the 2000s. Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discussed why it’s not “too soon” to talk about this part of Kobe’s life in a segment from Slate’s sports podcast, Hang Up and Listen. And Christina Cauterucci examines how media outlets have acknowledged (or not acknowledged) the assault allegation in their eulogies.

One True(?) Storm: The Hypothetical Hurricane Wiki is a growing community of amateur writer-meteorologists who project and predict absolutely fake storms, damage estimates, and death tolls with very real information. Renée Reizman has more on this very teen-oriented group of internet-savvy writers, who balance scientific curiosity with sci-fi.

For fun: What’s the deal with Byte, the successor to Vine?

Might as well go ahead and claim the “POTUS” username on there,

Nitish