Prince William Reportedly Feels “Sad” Over Split With Brother: “We’re Separate Entities”

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 10, 2019. TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

As the British royal family gets ready for a crisis meeting on Monday, there is word that the Duke of Cambridge has opened up about his sadness over the tensions with his brother. The Sunday Times reports that Prince William has said he is sad that he and Prince Harry are no longer united, although he was optimistic the relationship could be healed in the future. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore,” Prince William allegedly “told a friend,” according to the paper. “We’re separate entities.”

According to this supposed conversation, William seems a bit resigned to the situation and does not express a desire to change his brother’s mind. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page,” William allegedly said. “I want everyone to play on the team.”

William’s comments are yet another hint that things are really tense in the royal household ahead of the meeting at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s country estate around 100 miles north of London scheduled for Monday. It will mark the first time the Royal Family, including the Queen, William, Harry, and Prince Charles will all be meeting face-to-face since Harry and his wife, Meghan, made the shocking announcement that they would take a step back from their royal roles. Meghan, who is in Canada, is expected to call into the meeting.

The family is expected to discuss a range of options, and no one thinks it’s all going to be sorted out in a day. There are several things that need to be discussed and the BBC’s royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, claims the toughest aspect to figure out will be financial. “Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” one source tells the Guardian. Even though the queen wants to resolve the issue quickly, there is “genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented,” the source added.

As difficult as the discussions might be though, it seems everyone understands there needs to be an agreement that at least sort of satisfies everyone involved. Writing in the Sunday Times, Tom Bradby, who did the now-infamous interview in which Harry and Meghan talked about how they felt isolated, says he has a feeling that the young couple could severely damage the monarchy with one interview if they wanted to. “I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty,” Bradby writes. Although he doesn’t elaborate, some say Meghan could accuse the royals of being sexist and racist.