Nadler Slams White House Defense on Impeachment Trial as “Errant Nonsense”

Impeachment Manager Rep. Jerry Nadler(D-NY) speaks as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on at a press conference to annonce the impeachment managers on Capitol Hill January 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C. OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, one of seven impeachment managers who will present the case against President Donald Trump in the Senate trial, did not mince words when he was asked about the White House’s response to the articles of impeachment against the president. During an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, Nadler said the White House claims amounted to “errant nonsense.”

.@RepJerryNadler calls White House rebuttal to last night’s trial brief “errant nonsense” pic.twitter.com/dLCFx2hX4y — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 19, 2020

“There is ample evidence, overwhelming evidence. Any jury would convict in three minutes flat that the president betrayed his country by breaking the law,” Nadler said. The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee note that the Government Accountability Office said the White House Office of Management and Budget violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine. “The reason he did that was in order to extort a foreign government to smear his political opponent for his personal benefit and to help try to rig the 2020 election as he worked with the Russians to try to rig the 2016 election. Same pattern,” Nadler said. “There’s no question that working with a foreign power, trying to extort a foreign power to interfere in our election, is about as bad as you can imagine.”

Alan Dershowitz, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, distanced himself from the document submitted Saturday night, saying he did not sign onto it and did not see it until it was publicly released. “I didn’t sign that brief,” Dershowitz told ABC’s This Week. “I didn’t even see the brief until after it was filed. That’s not part of my mandate. My mandate is to determine what is a constitutionally authorized criteria for impeachment.”