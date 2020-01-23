Notice she didn’t say noble: Joe Biden is the “inert gas candidate,” writes Lili Loofbourow. To voters who are simply exhausted by an era of anger, emergencies, and infighting, he offers a refreshing lack of reaction—and that might be why he’ll win.

Irrevocable: In 2017, the Supreme Court gave Arkansas the OK to execute Ledell Lee, despite major flaws and inconsistencies in the case against him. Now a new lawsuit led by the ACLU seeks to prove he was innocent—and challenge the constitutionality of the death penalty head-on. Jeremy Stahl reports on the case.

Take me to church: A Methodist church in Minnesota made national headlines when a local newspaper alleged that church leaders were attempting to push out the older members of the congregation in order to attract younger churchgoers. Longtime attendees are upset, and leaders deny they’re discriminating against anyone—they say they’re trying to ensure the church’s survival. Ruth Graham talked to the worshippers at Grove United Methodist Church to figure out what’s really going on.

Never the psychic: Goop started as a joke, but now it has a Netflix show. What is The Goop Lab selling, though? According to Willa Paskin, every New Age–y, almost scientific thing you’ve ever heard about, but also Gwyneth Paltrow herself.

For fun: Zion Williamson shoots lightning bolts from his hands.

OK, not really, but he is high-fiving a million angels,

Vicky