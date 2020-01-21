Hillary Clinton on Bernie: “Nobody Likes Him, Nobody Wants to Work with Him, He Got Nothing Done.”

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders during a Clinton campaign rally on Nov. 3, 2016. JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton gave an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, ahead of a four-part Hulu docu-series titled Hillary, in which the former presidential candidate was highly critical of her former rival and current Democratic contender Bernie Sanders. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in the documentary that will premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival before moving to Hulu March 6.

That line was revealed as part of a question to Clinton about Bernie Sanders during the interview that was published Tuesday. “‘In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’ That assessment still hold?” Clinton was asked. “Yes, it does,” she responded.

Clinton was then asked if she would endorse and campaign for Bernie, if he were to win the nomination. “I’m not going to go there yet,” Clinton responded. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.” Clinton went on to criticize the Bernie Bro culture that emanates from Bernie’s campaign, particularly online.

I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture—not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.

“That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her,” Clinton continued. “Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, ‘OK, fine.’ But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.”