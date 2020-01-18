Split Is Official: Harry, Meghan Give Up “Royal Highness” Titles

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are saying goodbye to the royal life. The couple will no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy, meaning they will have to give up the titles His and Her Royal Highness and won’t receive any more public funds, according to an official announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday. On top of that, they will repay the approximately $3 million that was recently spent renovating their official residence, the Frogmore Cottage.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement that also named the couple’s son. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.” The queen said she was “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.” Earlier in the week, the queen had said that while she would “have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family,” she was still “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

The Buckingham Palace released its own statement outlining the agreement that comes after Harry and Meghan surprised the world by saying earlier this month that they wanted to take a step back from their royal duties. Harry, an Army veteran, will have to give up his military appointments but will remain a prince and the couple will be able to maintain their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Even though the pair will no longer represent the queen, “the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” according to the statement. The couple will now spend the majority of their time in North America, palace officials said. The agreement will take effect later in the spring and will be reviewed after one year.