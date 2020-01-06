Flat world: The Golden Globes took place Sunday, and a lot of weird stuff happened! If you need a recap, check out our reports on the red carpet trends, Ricky Gervais’ most dickish jokes (and how Tom Hanks and conservative media reacted to them), the powerful speech Michelle Williams gave on abortion, and the monumental moment when Ramy Youssef said “Allahu akbar” onstage. You can view the list of complete winners here, and read all our coverage of the most important American cinematic awards show that is decided by a group of randos here.

A Gronking to remember: Before he retired at the age of 29, Rob Gronkowski, aka Gronk, was a pro football legend, probably “the best tight end in NFL history.” But the repeated blows, surgeries, and pain incurred from gameplay led to his early departure from the field—now, he’s selling a new line of CBD products, hawking them as efficient pain relievers. For this week’s cover story, Seth Stevenson tracked down the former New England Patriot and tried to figure out: Is Gronk truly happy with his life? And should we be happy for him?

No accountability: On Sunday, after Iran was perceived to have threatened the U.S. with retaliation following the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Customs and Border Protection reportedly detained more than 60 American citizens of Iranian origin at a border crossing in Washington state. Mark Joseph Stern dives into this new, likely illegal atrocity from CBP, and shows how President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened the agency.

Good stuff, here: Days after killing Soleimani, the Trump administration is hardly attempting to justify this decision, as all of its initial arguments have mostly fallen apart, according to Joshua Keating. Meanwhile, Fred Kaplan looks at the senior advisers who will be guiding Trump through his Iran policy during this crisis and finds little hope for any steady leadership. Oh and by the way, the U.S. military accidentally told Iraq it’s removing troops. Nice!

