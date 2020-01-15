The candidates participating in tonight’s debate. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Mario Tama/Getty Images, Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images, David Becker/Getty Images, and Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

With just six candidates, tonight’s Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, will feature the smallest—and whitest—lineup this election cycle. (Andrew Yang missed the polling threshold, and Cory Booker ended his campaign on Monday.) For now, a clear front-runner remains elusive, though the recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll has Bernie Sanders with a slight lead in Iowa. To guide you through the debate, which CNN will co-host with the Des Moines Register, we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

