Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter ranking the five presidential candidates who could actually be the next president, then typing something about Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bloomberg.





This week we saw a BRIEF WAR WITH IRAN as well as a few polls out of Iowa and New Hampshire, the first polls we had seen from those two determinative states in a long time. The takeaway? All of the old white people you know and love are jammed together in contention, as is the kid from Indiana. So which one would you most want to be at this point?