Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank 2020 presidential candidates according to what we’re feeling on the ground in Iowa. What we feel is nothing, because the ground in Iowa is snowy and our hands are now numb. (But speaking of on the ground in Iowa, listen to the Surge on the road in Thursday’s episode of What Next.)

The Iowa caucuses, reader, finally arrive Monday, and the Surge has been trying to catch all of the (good) candidates in person. What have we learned? That it’s pretty much what it looks like from your screen back home. The moderates want a moderate and the libs want a lib. Joe Biden is polling well in Iowa, but his foundation looks rickety; Elizabeth Warren isn’t dead just yet; and KLOBMENTUM is finally real (she’s up a couple of points). Michael Bloomberg is enjoying his first-round bye, and Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal could happen any minute now. We have written an entry about Pete Buttigieg and basketball. The candidate of the week, however, is indisputable.