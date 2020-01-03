Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your newsletter ranking the 2020 presidential candidates according to news items that we were paying close attention to, on vacation, during the holidays, without our computers.





Now that we are finally in the same calendar year as the news event we have been writing about for the past year, we look back at fundraising totals from the fourth quarter of the now-dead, despicable year 2019. Elizabeth Warren is still trying to reset, Joe Biden still needs to avoid embarrassment in Iowa, and columnists still can’t stop thinking about why young voters aren’t automatic votes for a candidate who is also young. You still can’t even get a timely impeachment trial in the Senate. And one Democratic candidate is still a fundraising machine.