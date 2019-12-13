A regular nonce, aye: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party dominated the U.K.’s general election Thursday, winning a firm majority in Parliament despite—or perhaps, because of—the Brexit chaos. What happened? June Thomas examines why Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party suffered its worst defeat since 1935, while Joshua Keating clears up some misperceptions regarding the electoral influence of Brexit and examines why the process isn’t even close to being done, sigh.

Box out: For our ongoing series First Timers, Molly Olmstead is speaking to people all around the country who plan to cast their first ever general election vote in November 2020. In this second installment, she spoke to a Midwestern College Republican, a member of the Navajo Nation from Utah, and an Indiana Baptist about why they haven’t voted before, what’s spurring them to vote now, and what issues and candidates they care about most.

One of us: For too long, the U.S. laws of birthright citizenship were denied to those from the American Samoa, reducing that population to the status of “noncitizen nationals” and denying it rights afforded to others born in the USA. But on Thursday, a District Court ruled that this was unconstitutional, demanding that the government extending citizenship rights to American Samoans. Mark Joseph Stern writes on why this ruling is so important, what the fraught jurisprudence around birthright citizenship has historically looked like, and what the Supreme Court might have to say.

Uncut jewels: Clint Eastwood’s new movie, Richard Jewell, has proved to be an already-controversial addition to the director’s oeuvre, mostly due to the misogynistic depiction of the real-life journalist, Kathy Scruggs, involved in Richard Jewell’s story. Olivia Wilde, who plays Scruggs, has defended her character’s portrayal, using arguments Forrest Wickman finds unconvincing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where Scruggs worked, is now suing Eastwood and Warner Bros., which Robert D. Richards argues is a bad move. Meanwhile, Violet Kim looks at what is depicted in the film versus what actually happened in the case of Mr. Jewell.

