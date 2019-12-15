Trump Slams “Politically Correct” Fox News for Interviews With Comey, Schiff

President Donald Trump sings the National Anthem prior to the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 14, 2019. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says Fox News is becoming too “politically correct.” At least that seems to be the only explanation the commander in chief can come up with to explain why the network would book interviews with former FBI Director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff. Fox News Sunday had sent out a tweet earlier in the day touting the interviews.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump tweeted. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

In a later tweet, Trump wondered why Fox News wants to be like “Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN” that are “watching their Ratings TANK.” Ultimately it doesn’t matter though because “They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place.” He then singled out Shepard Smith, who recently left Fox News and was one of the few moderately critical voices of the president on the network. “How’s Shep doing?” he wrote at the end of the tweet after saying that only pro-Trump shows do well on Fox News.

Although it is hardly the first time the president has criticized Fox News, it does exemplify how his criticism of the network has increased as the impeachment inquiry has progressed. Trump has encouraged his followers to seek out alternatives to Fox News, even touting One America News Network.