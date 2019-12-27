Trump Jokingly Blames Trudeau for Home Alone 2 Edit as Son, Fans Express Outrage

President Donald Trump appeared to take a lighthearted approach to news that his short cameo in the 1992 classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was cut from a recent broadcast on Canadian television. But his fans, and even his eldest son, didn’t take the issue so lightly and accused the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation of editing the now-president out of the movie due to political bias.
Trump jumped in what could very well take the cake for dumbest controversy of the holiday season by pointing a finger at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” the president tweeted. He then wrote that “the movie will never be the same! (just kidding),” as he linked to a Mediaite story on the reaction of Fox & Friends to the edit.
Even as the president appeared to joke about the issue, his son definitely didn’t seem to think it was a laughing matter. “Absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. The reliable Donald Trump allies on Fox & Friends also took the matter very seriously and decried “censorship.”
The controversy grew to such an extent that the CBC was forced to respond, confirming it had cut Trump’s scene from the holiday classic but insisted the edit was hardly new. “As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.” Trump’s seven-second cameo was only a tiny part of a total of eight minutes that were edited out of the film.
Before the whole controversy over the Canadian edit blew up, Trump was asked about his cameo in the film during a Christmas Eve video conference call with troops. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said. “It was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success.”
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus