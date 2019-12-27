Trump Jokingly Blames Trudeau for Home Alone 2 Edit as Son, Fans Express Outrage

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump appeared to take a lighthearted approach to news that his short cameo in the 1992 classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was cut from a recent broadcast on Canadian television. But his fans, and even his eldest son, didn’t take the issue so lightly and accused the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation of editing the now-president out of the movie due to political bias.

Trump jumped in what could very well take the cake for dumbest controversy of the holiday season by pointing a finger at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” the president tweeted. He then wrote that “the movie will never be the same! (just kidding),” as he linked to a Mediaite story on the reaction of Fox & Friends to the edit.

“It’s also censorship” — here’s Fox & Friends whining about a Canadian network cutting a scene featuring a Trump cameo from a broadcast of “Home Alone 2” pic.twitter.com/WXYVEhoZ0l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 26, 2019

Even as the president appeared to joke about the issue, his son definitely didn’t seem to think it was a laughing matter. “Absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. The reliable Donald Trump allies on Fox & Friends also took the matter very seriously and decried “censorship.”

The controversy grew to such an extent that the CBC was forced to respond, confirming it had cut Trump’s scene from the holiday classic but insisted the edit was hardly new. “As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.” Trump’s seven-second cameo was only a tiny part of a total of eight minutes that were edited out of the film.

CBC responds to criticism that short scene featuring Donald Trump was deleted from movie Home Alone 2, which aired recently. Spokesperson says 'several' cuts made for time. 'These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.' — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) December 26, 2019

Before the whole controversy over the Canadian edit blew up, Trump was asked about his cameo in the film during a Christmas Eve video conference call with troops. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said. “It was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success.”

President Trump: "I’m in Home Alone 2... It’s a big #Christmas hit, one of the biggest." #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/5K7HwXlXsu — The Hill (@thehill) December 25, 2019