Low expectations: On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry against the president. Jeremy Stahl previews what’s set to occur tomorrow and writes about why it’s likely that the committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler, will mess up its very simple job.

Ayyy, I’m fueling grievance here: Speaking of Nadler, back in the ’80s, when he was a New York state assemblyman, he decided to stand up for his constituents by facing down a new, ostentatious project from a real estate developer named Donald Trump. Little did Nadler know this would be the start of a long-running feud. Fred Kaplan chronicles an NYC saga with historic implications.

Zut alors! One of the hallmarks of Donald Trump’s presidency is his fervent opposition to NATO—but at this year’s summit, he won’t be the only world leader railing against the bloc. In fact, French President Emmanuel Macron has his own (much better informed) criticisms of NATO, and they’re getting on European leaders’ nerves. Joshua Keating explains Macron’s (actually justified) gripes about the still-eminent Western alliance.

Bust out those bookmarks: Our Best of 2019 roundups kick off with two lists of the best books of the year, one from our book critic, Laura Miller, and another from our books editor, Dan Kois. Nonfiction and fiction, comics and poetry, popular and underrated—it’s all there.

For fun: A Slate writer confesses she now understands why Pete Davidson is so appealing to women.

