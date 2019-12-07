Trump Claims Giuliani “Wants to Go Before Congress” About Ukraine Trip

President Donald Trump answers questions from the media before departing the White House on December 7, 2019, in Washington D.C. ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani will be issuing a report about what he found in his Ukraine trip and present it to Congress and the Justice Department. Talking to reporters Saturday before traveling to Florida, Trump claimed he had no idea what Giuiliani was doing in Ukraine but insisted “he has a lot of good information” that he will share. “He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress,” Trump said. “I hear he has found plenty.”

Trump also said that Giuliani is “going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress.” The president added that his lawyer “says he has a lot of good information” but admitted that “I have not spoken to him about that information yet.”

While in Ukraine, Giuliani has been meeting with people who have been pushing the unsubstantiated allegations about former Vice President Joe Biden as well as the claim that it was Kyiv, rather than Moscow, that interfered in the 2016 election. Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine this week raised lots of questions, particularly since it came at a time when the House impeachment investigation is at center stage and many have criticized him for carrying out a shadow foreign policy for Trump. Writing on Twitter, Giuliani claimed earlier this week he would present bombshell information. “The American people will learn that Biden & other Obama administration officials, contributed to the increased level of corruption in Ukraine between 2014 to 2016,” Giuliani wrote.

Trump spoke to reporters after sending a series of tweets in which he blasted Democrats and the ongoing impeachment inquiry while declaring himself “the greatest of all presidents.”

Earlier in the day, House Democrats released a report detailing the constitutional grounds for impeachment. The report doesn’t accuse Trump of actually committing any impeachable offenses but rather lays out when impeachment would be justified. The report is an update to documents issued by the Judiciary Committee during the impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon and later for Bill Clinton. “The earlier reports remain useful points of reference, but no longer reflect the best available learning on questions relating to presidential impeachment,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler wrote in a foreword to the report. “Further, they do not address several issues of constitutional law with particular relevance to the ongoing impeachment inquiry respecting President Donald J. Trump.”