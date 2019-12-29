Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead, Including Gunman

Police tape is stretched across a street near a residence during a shooting on Aug. 14. Mark Makela/Getty Images

A gunman opened fire inside a church near Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, killing one person and critically wounding another before he was fatally shot. The shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, which is about eight miles west of Fort Worth. Initial reports claimed a member of the church’s security team was the one who was killed.

According to local reports, the church livestreamed its service on YouTube and the video showed a man who was wearing a long coat suddenly take out a rifle or a shotgun and open fire twice before someone fired back. The video shows that lots of people ducked when the shooting began, while others “rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns,” according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. The shooting appears to have lasted about six seconds. The video, which a WFAA reporter describes as “incredibly horrendous,” appears to have been taken down from YouTube.

This video is incredibly horrendous.



One of the men shot had just read Proverbs 13: 22-25 before the congregation.



Before communion, the pastor said the church was a family.



Another member prayed for wisdom and blessings for the church in 2020.#PrayForWestFreeway — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

Law enforcement officials praised “heroic parishioners” who confronted the gunman and prevented the gunman from continuing the shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott also praised those who reacted quickly to stop the gunman. “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.