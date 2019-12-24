Rudy Giuliani Says He’s “More of a Jew” Than George Soros in Conspiracy-Fueled Rant

Rudy hearing footsteps. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

America’s least favorite crackpot uncle, Rudy Giuliani, offered up one more eye-roll of a rant this week just in time for the holidays! During an interview with New York magazine published Monday, Giuliani waxed incoherently about a great many things, while offering up his addled conspiracy-minded take on… George Soros. “I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” the lawyer at the center of President Trump’s impeachment said of the longtime conservative boogeyman. Rudy Giuliani is Roman Catholic; George Soros is a Holocaust survivor.

Soros grew up in Hungary during the Nazi occupation before going on to billionaire status, which he’s used to fund liberal causes and candidates around the world. Giuliani, like many Republican wingnuts, sees Soros’ influence anywhere and everywhere, an addled fear that consistently and effortlessly slides into anti-Semitism. But not for Rudy, says Rudy. “Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” Giuliani said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about—he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion—synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

Opposing Soros isn’t what’s #antiSemitic.



Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t “Jewish enough” to be demonized is.



Our experts explain the #antiSemitism behind Soros conspiracies: https://t.co/rK4ZXecMxn https://t.co/uFvsRvB2Ys — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 23, 2019

Not anti-Semitic, you say? During the interview, Giuliani opined that former U.S. ambassador to Urkaine Marie Yovanovitch is “controlled’ by Soros. “He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” Giuliani mused, but not in an anti-Semitic way, before accusing Soros of concocting lies about him that the media, which is in cahoots with Soros, prints.