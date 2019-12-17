Clubbing: Some of the biggest names in pop music—Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Adele—were notably silent in 2019. Carl Wilson reflects on the absence of these sonic superstars in the first entry of our annual Music Club. Meanwhile, Lindsay Zoladz points out how climate precarity has infiltrated pop, Ann Powers defends the art of the album, and Jack Hamilton calls for a detente with fan armies.

Who’s the boss? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to be mistaken about how this whole impeachment trial thing is going to shake out in the Senate. He’s acting like he’s in charge, but as Bruce Ackerman points out, that’s Chief Justice John Robert’s job. At least it should be.

From YA to LGBTQ: Our assessments of the decade continue apace with Laura Miller’s fascinating look at how YA literature became the crown jewel of publishing, only to turn on itself in the past few years. Plus, Christina Cauterucci tracks how we’ve come from a Democratic Party that wouldn’t even endorse marriage equality to one in which a major presidential candidate is openly gay, and what that’s meant for the queer community along the way.

America’s app? A Texas-based company called Phunware is making some kind of app for the Donald Trump campaign, writes Aaron Mak—even though it won’t exactly disclose what that entails. But it will probably track users’ location data, “the new normal for organizations on both sides of the political spectrum,” which is creepy no matter how you look at it.

For fun: Watch Congress cram a year’s worth of policy into one quick, gigantic legislative package.

