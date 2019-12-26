Swipe right: Online dating really took off in the 2010s, and no one knows that landscape better than Andrea Silenzi, host of the dating podcast Why Oh Why (which is returning in 2020!). Silenzi recounts her decade in the trenches of Tinder, OkCupid, Raya, etc., and the lessons she’s learned.

The joy of cooking: Excited to cook for your family and friends over the holidays? Or setting a resolution to be a better home cook in the new year? Learn from Slate’s staff, who shared the tips and tricks they learned in the kitchen this year—from using pasta water as sauce to freezing all your bread, labeling leftovers, or throwing fancy Spanish sardines on everything.

Happily ever after? Greta Gerwig’s modern adaptation of Little Women takes an intriguingly meta turn at the end. I won’t spoil it here, but it sparked spirited debate between two Little Women superfans, Marissa Martinelli and Heather Schwedel. For more movie debate, check out our annual Movie Club, which continues with coverage of Parasite, Uncut Gems, Peterloo, and (somehow) Alita: Battle Angel.

For fun: Cats’ cat movement expert on how to move like a cat.

