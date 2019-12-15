Officials Investigate Use of Possible “White Power” Hand Sign at Army-Navy Game

US President Donald Trump watches the game with members of the Navy during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 14, 2019. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

Military officials have launched an investigation after some West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen were seen on television flashing a hand sign that is often associated with “white power.” The students flashed the sign during a broadcast of the annual Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia Saturday that President Donald Trump attended. Specifically, two West Point cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman were seen flashing the sign during the pregame celebrations that were aired by ESPN. “We’re looking into it,” Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a West Point spokesman, said after videos and photos showing students flashing the hand sign were published on social media. “I don’t know what their intention is.”

Just wanted to enjoy the #ArmyNavy. Didn’t expect or want to see the White Power symbol thrown up by cadets on national television. pic.twitter.com/GwQ27QDEGk — Fella (@BruthaManTho) December 14, 2019

The hand sign in question has traditionally been used to indicate "OK" but has become a white supremacist symbol. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the gesture as "the thumb and forefinger joined together in a circle, the remaining three fingers splayed out behind." The Anti-Defamation League has said that the meaning of the previously innocuous gesture began changing around 2017, when the sign began to be used to indicate white power. Earlier this year, the ADL added the gesture to its online database of hate symbols. "By 2019, at least some white supremacists seem to have abandoned the ironic or satiric intent behind the original trolling campaign and used the symbol as a sincere expression of white supremacy," the Anti-Defamation League says. Still, "the overwhelming usage of the 'okay' hand gesture today is still its traditional purpose as a gesture signifying assent or approval."

Watch this video. Two cadets clearly flash white power hand signals; one of them does it right behind the head of a black cadet. This is on live TV at the Army-Navy game.



The @NavalAcademy should kick these students out. https://t.co/FfssOG2tOq — *you're (@RKJ65) December 14, 2019

That doesn’t mean people haven’t gotten into trouble for flashing the hand sign in a military setting before. Last year, the Coast Guard officially reprimanded a member who flashed the hand sign during a television broadcast.

@AngryBlackLady Just saw this on MSNBC during interview with Coast Guard. Check out white-power in background. @uscoastguard pic.twitter.com/G7HcgDb649 — Eunice Burns (@TheEuniceBurns) September 14, 2018