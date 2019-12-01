Shooting on Edge of French Quarter Injures 11 People in New Orleans

New Orleans police officers stand guard on May 4, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police in New Orleans are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that injured 11 people. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting that left two people in critical condition. One person was detained but officials said it remains unclear if the person had any involvement in the shooting.

The shooting took place a little before 3:30 a.m. on the edge of the famed French Quarter on a street that is popular with visitors as it has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. It is a short walk away from the popular Bourbon Street.

Police were able to arrive at the scene quickly as there were more cops on patrol due to the weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving football game between Grambling State and Southern University. When police arrived shots were fired so close to them that for a moment they thought they were the targets but no police officers were injured.

This is not the first time people have been injured at a shooting o the weekend of the Bayou Classic. Three years ago, one person was killed and nine others injured at a shooting on Bourbon Street that also took place early Sunday after the game between Grambling State and Southern University.