Glass half-empty: We’ve reached a turning point at the Supreme Court: The court’s liberal justices are now so pessimistic about their conservative colleagues’ views on abortion that they’d rather let a terrible anti-abortion law stand than risk a crushing defeat. Mark Joseph Stern explains how Kentucky’s gross new law has gotten a pass.

Afghan lies: “The American people have been constantly lied to” about the 18-year-and-counting war in Afghanistan, according to a massive batch of internal documents published by the Washington Post on Monday. Joshua Keating has the key takeaways. Meanwhile, Fred Kaplan explains why the war was doomed from the start.

Shrapnel: Bombshell offers a hyperrealistic portrait of how the women of Fox News spoke out against the abuses of Roger Ailes, but Dana Stevens couldn’t connect with the movie’s attempt at rah-rah feminism: “No one deserves to be harassed at work, and the fact these women banded together to bring down an enormously powerful and malignant man is admirable. That doesn’t mean I want to spend two hours gazing at Megyn’s seemingly poreless face as she wrestles with whether and how to tell her truth, while continuing to play a highly public part in a media ecosystem based on lies.”

Read it for the articles: With Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi fully backing impeachment, this whole thing is beginning to feel a bit more real. So, what, exactly, would the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump look like? Law professor Steven Mulroy lays out a sample case.

For fun: Finally, a video game designed for people who are Jesus Christ.

Frankincense and myrrh are passé,

Abby