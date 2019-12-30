Civil Rights Leaders and Politicians React to the News of John Lewis’ Cancer Diagnosis

Rep. John Lewis speaks during a 2016 Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in honor of those who marched from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

John Lewis, the civil rights icon and congressman from Georgia, announced on Sunday that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the grim diagnosis, he said he will return to Washington to carry on with his work and undergo treatment.

“I have been in some kind of fight—for freedom, equality, basic human rights—for nearly my entire life,” Lewis said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.” But while he said he was “clear-eyed” about his situation, he insisted he had a “fighting chance.”

So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross. To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon.

The news sparked an outpouring of grief and support from the country’s most prominent political and civil rights figures. Some focused optimistically on Lewis’ “fighting spirit.” Among those were former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

If there’s one thing I love about @RepJohnLewis, it’s his incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Talked with John Lewis who’s ready to fight another battle while he continues working for all of us. Support him and the #beloved community he stands for. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 30, 2019

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., expressed sadness but also hope.

Very saddened to learn that the great Congressman and Civil Rights Champion, Representative #JohnLewis, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.



I am praying for him and encouraged by the knowledge that he is a legendary fighter.



Fight on, sir. pic.twitter.com/2bLNb8Vs2e — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2019

#JohnLewis is alive.



Let’s not bury him in response to a diagnosis, no matter how dire.



Think high.

Love deeply.

Be encouraged.

Encourage him. pic.twitter.com/5kaDIj174O — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2019

The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which was started by Coretta Scott King and which is now headed by Bernice King, also shared a Civil Rights Era photo of the congressman.

An epic photo.

We’re in your corner,

Congressman #JohnLewis. pic.twitter.com/Bmq6sgkfNe — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) December 30, 2019

Some spoke to being personally inspired by Lewis’ bravery and commitment to justice.

John Lewis is one of the greatest agents of change in American history—I wouldn't be a US Senator if it weren't for the chain of protest unleashed by his act of protest on an Alabama bridge.



Holding him in my heart as he battles cancer. Keep fighting, keep making good trouble ✊🏾 https://t.co/bjY03Bwf8T — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 30, 2019

One of the greatest honors of my lifetime was serving with @RepJohnLewis. He taught me and so many others the meaning and importance of #goodtrouble and has proven over and over again how tough he is. Praying for his health. 🙏 https://t.co/JEE4Qz9O2X — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 30, 2019

No greater orator has walked the House floor than John Lewis. No greater gentleman, no greater statesman ... John Lewis has never shrunk from a righteous fight & will combat this one like any other—w/determination & courage. He is a friend & an inspiration, a confidante & leader. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) December 30, 2019

Politicians from both parties spoke of his strength:

Nothing has slowed John Lewis’s fight for justice yet and I know that won’t change now. Today as he readies for another, different battle, he has a grateful nation at his back. https://t.co/mVZEUPXp3P — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 29, 2019

I am praying for my dear friend John Lewis.



This may be a new fight - but I know that we will soon add this to the long list of things he has overcome.



We need his leadership now more than ever. I stand with you my friend. pic.twitter.com/n8chCdvWzw — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) December 30, 2019

Rep. John Lewis is a fighter in every way.



We pray, hope, and believe that he will win this fight as well.https://t.co/pE2LF6y38t — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 30, 2019

My friend John Lewis has gone up the rough side of the mountain many times before and his battle with pancreatic cancer is no different. Our nation is praying for you, John. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 30, 2019

My colleague John Lewis is a fighter... and I know he’ll face this latest challenge with the same determined resolve he’s always had. Kneeling in prayer for him and his family tonight. Psalm 46:1 - “God is our refuge and our strength—a very present help in times of trouble.” — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 30, 2019

.@RepJohnLewis, we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well. pic.twitter.com/j7YMUGLPC2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2019

As did many presidential candidates:

Congressman Lewis has always fought in the name of building a more just, more fair country. If there's anybody who can take the fight to cancer, it's you, John. Jill and I are sending our prayers to you and your family. Keep the faith, and keep up the fight. https://t.co/y6ET68GXWp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 30, 2019

If there is one person who embodies what it means to be a fighter — it's John Lewis.



I know he will battle this diagnosis with the same strength and courage he has carried himself with over the course of his life. John, Abigail and I are praying for you and your family. https://t.co/I6gSy2ZUso — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2019

If anyone can beat cancer, it's Rep. John Lewis - and everyone on our team is pulling for him. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

Oh no. You can fight this and win @repjohnlewis like you have fought so many times before. Thinking of you and your family. 🙏 https://t.co/sD11TJrtQG — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 29, 2019

John Lewis is a living example of strength that America needs now more than ever. We will be pulling for him and praying for him and his family as he battles cancer with his characteristic grace and courage. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 29, 2019

Jane and I are keeping Rep. John Lewis and his family in our thoughts during this difficult time and hoping for a speedy recovery. Despite this news, I have no doubt Rep. Lewis will continue to inspire millions and fight for justice as he has his entire life. https://t.co/ABXPND3xHe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

My heart is with Rep. John Lewis and his family. He’s always been a fighter, and I know he'll continue making good trouble. Stay strong, John. https://t.co/2ffoL3KPx8 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 30, 2019

While most politicians responded to the news with tributes to Lewis’ character, some pundits pointed out that one person was one notably quiet. President Donald Trump, who tweeted twice on Sunday about “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” and who famously said in 2017 that Lewis was “all talk” and “no action,” has not said anything publicly about the news.

Lewis, the son of sharecroppers who became one of the most prominent figures of the civil rights movement, has represented his Atlanta district since 1987. During the 1960s, he was one of the original Freedom Riders and became the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He organized sit-ins and other protests, and was among the six civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington. He was arrested and assaulted multiple times in different protests, and his skull was fractured from the violent 1965 “Bloody Sunday” assault by law enforcement on marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He has been called “the conscience of the U.S. Congress” and has continued to urge his supporters to get into “good trouble.”