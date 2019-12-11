What is a gun sanctuary? As state legislatures change across the country, some localities are trying their level best to create Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are definitely nothing like sanctuary jurisdictions for immigrants. As David J. Toscano writes, some of the language being thrown around is very specific: “Some proponents have even resurrected words like nullification and interposition, terms first used extensively by Southern secessionists prior to the Civil War and more recently during the ‘massive resistance’ to federal laws requiring desegregation in the 1960s.”

TV Club 2019: It’s that time of year again. In the first round of entries, Willa Paskin wonders if we treat TV with too much respect, Emily VanDerWerff discusses the Netflix bubble burst, and Kathryn VanArendonk makes a case for Apple+’s The Morning Show. Keep an eye on the TV Club 2019 page for more entries!

Nothing is changing: Despite early reports, the leaked text of a Trump executive order is not going to redefine Judaism as a nationality. In fact, it merely affirms a stance posited by the Obama administration. The actual order, according to Mark Joseph Stern, is unlikely to crack down on anti-Semitism in the U.S., though.

You might be a … Where does the word redneck come from? Not from a 20th century union, writes Rebecca Onion. No, the origins of this word are much more complex: “This history of disputation around the uses of the term is what’s most interesting here, and it’s also what resists a ‘just-so’ story about the word’s origins.”

For fun: Is this the end of the Patriots?

Bleh,

Dawnthea

P.S. How should Slate cover 2020? Our editor in chief wants to hear from you!