Florida Woman Tased by Police 3 Times in Her Own Home on 70th Birthday

Barbara Pinkney talks about what happened when officers came knocking at her door on Dec. 26, 2019. WFLA

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida used a stun gun on a woman on her 70th birthday after she refused to let them inside her home to look for her grandson. Barbara Pinkney of Bradenton, in Manatee County, was then arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice.

It all happened early in the morning the day after Christmas when officers came knocking at 7:30 a.m. “We heard a knock at the door. Actually, there wasn’t a knock. I think they kicked the door. Bam! Bam! At the door,” Pinkney told local ABC affiliate WFLA. Officers from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they were there to serve an arrest warrant to Tevin Turner. Pinkney’s grandson was wanted for carrying a concealed firearm. Pinkney said her grandson didn’t live there and refused to let the officers inside without a search warrant but the officers explained they didn’t need one because they had an arrest warrant. “When he was on probation he gave this as his address, but he wasn’t living here,” she said.

When Pinkney continued to refuse to let the officers inside, they warned she would be arrested but she began to resist. Anofficer tasered the woman three times, including twice using the taser directly against her body rather than firing probes. One officer then used his knee to hold the 70-year-old grandmother to the ground. The confrontation was filmed by Pinkney’s daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Francisco. Pinkney, who still has visible bruises on her body, was then arrested. The officers proceeded to search the home and did not find Pinkney’s grandson. The sheriff’s office wrote in an affidavit that Turner may have been inside the house but escaped amid the “chaos.”