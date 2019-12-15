DNC Pushes Back Against Call by Candidates to Ease Debate Qualifying Rules

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Cory Booker and former housing secretary Julian Castro during a commercial break at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is making it clear it won’t budge on the stringent requirements to qualify for the presidential debates. At least for now. The DNC sent the message shortly after nine Democratic presidential candidates, called for an easing on the thresholds for the upcoming debates amid concern that the debate stage is becoming less diverse. The letter was signed by all seven candidates who qualified for the debate as well as Sen. Cory Booker and Julián Castro, who will be kept out of the January and February debates for now.

Specifically, the candidates say that meeting either the polling or fundraising thresholds should be enough to qualify for the debate without the need of requiring candidates to cross both thresholds. Otherwise an “unintended consequence” of the rules is that the candidates who “helped make this year’s primary field historically diverse” will be left out. “Frankly, that unintended result does not live up to the values of our Democratic Party and it does not serve the best interest of Democratic voters, who deserve to hear from and be able to choose among the best our party has to offer,” reads the letter.

The DNC, however, said it will not be changing the rules for now. “The DNC has led a fair and transparent process and even told campaigns almost a year ago that the qualification criteria would go up later in the year — not one campaign objected. The DNC will not change the threshold for any one candidate and will not revert back to two consecutive nights with more than a dozen candidates,” the DNC said in a statement.

For further debates down the road though, the DNC may “scrap the thresholds altogether or substitute early-state results, or use a combination of both, as qualifying metrics,” reports the New York Times. If the donor threshold were eliminated it could help Michael Bloomberg make it onto the debate stage considering he isn’t fundraising.