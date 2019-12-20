Tonight’s sixth Democratic debate in Los Angeles will have the smallest lineup yet, with seven candidates meeting the polling and fundraising thresholds. Notably absent are Cory Booker, who made a fundraising plea to viewers in the closing minutes of November’s debate, and Kamala Harris, who dropped out earlier this month. Notably present is … Tom Steyer. To guide you through the debate, which will be broadcast by PBS and co-hosted by Politico, we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.
Left-Leaning Tweets
Right-Leaning Tweets
See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election. For post-debate rankings from Slate’s Jim Newell, sign up for the Surge.