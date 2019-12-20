At home: The PBS NewsHour/Politico Democratic debate began in Los Angeles last night with the whitest stage to date. But as Julia Craven writes, “the moderators managed to hit the major talking points about race through the sort of substantive, well thought-out questions many of their predecessors failed to ask in prior debates.” And Mayor Pete might have a target on his back now, but you can read all about that in this week’s Surge newsletter! (Wine cave.)

Cheers: Parliament finally did it. In the final anticipated entry of This Week in Brexit, Josh Keating explains how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finally getting his Brexit—probably. So far, things look on track for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union on Jan. 31.

Affordable care: Two federal judges ruled a key portion of Obamacare is unconstitutional, potentially putting the whole act in jeopardy(?)—again. Mark Joseph Stern writes that these judges, who were appointed by Republican presidents, came to this conclusion “by parroting urban legends about its supposed threat to the republic.”

Gotta have a: As one series falls, another will rise. So begins Josephine Wolff’s “How Bad Is This Hack?”, which will explain and analyze the latest need-to-know on major data breaches and hacks. First up: Exactly how bad is the Wawa data breach?

For fun: Why is “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally No. 1?

It’s no “Shchedryk,” though,

Dawnthea