Democratic Candidates Threaten to Skip Debate Over Labor Dispute

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders listen during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

All seven Democratic candidates who have qualified for next week’s debate, threatened to skip it while they expressed support for workers embroiled in a contract dispute at Loyola Marymount University. UNITE HERE Local 11 sent a letter to the Democratic presidential campaigns Friday informing them of the ongoing dispute involving Sodexho, which LMU subcontracts for its food service operations. The union represents 150 workers and has been in negotiations since March for a collective bargaining agreement. “We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week. Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus,” said Susan Minato, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.

All the presidential candidates said they would not cross a picket line to participate in the debate that is being co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico. The first one to express support for the union was Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “I will not cross the union’s picket line even if it means missing the debate,” she tweeted. The other six candidates—Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer—all followed suit.

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019

At event with labor leaders in Miami, @amyklobuchar says she will not be crossing picket line in LA next week for the Democratic debate. — Carlie Waibel (@carliewaibel) December 13, 2019

I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them.



I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019

I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019

I support @UNITEHERE11. If their dispute with @sodexoUSA is not resolved before the debate, I will not cross the picket line. I trust the DNC will find a solution ahead of the debate, and I stand with @LoyolaMarymount workers in their fight for fair wages and benefits. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 13, 2019

The Democratic National Committee had moved the debate to LMU from its previous location at the University of California, Los Angeles due to a labor dispute there. Now the DNC says it only just learned about the dispute at LMU and said that the group’s chairman, Tom Perez, “would absolutely not cross a picket line and would never expect our candidates to either.” Sodexho said that it is “committed to reaching an agreement” and emphasized that “any statement that we have left the bargaining table is not accurate.”