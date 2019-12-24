Former Trump Campaign Staffer Files Pregnancy, Sex Discrimination Lawsuit

Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Sean Spicer at the White House in 2017. The three are named in the lawsuit filed by A.J. Delgado. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

A former staffer from Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is suing the commander in chief and his campaign for pregnancy and sex discrimination. A.J. Delgado, who was a spokeswoman and outreach staffer in the campaign, filed the lawsuit Monday in Manhattan alleging she was sidelined by the campaign shortly after she told senior officials she was pregnant, reports Politico. The lawsuit briefly mentions that the father of the baby, who was born July 2017, was Jason Miller, a married, senior staffer on the campaign.

The lawsuit claims that after Delgado announced her pregnancy, the campaign “stripped” her “of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017.” Among the ways this change in attitude was evident was that she “immediately and inexplicably” stopped received emails and other messages regarding the campaign and other projects she had been working on. “Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit names Trump, the campaign, and several officials, including Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.

Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller at the White House in 2017. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Miller had been selected to be the communications director for Trump’s administration but ended up withdrawing after his affair with Delgado became public. He later became a CNN commentator but left that job following a September 2018 story in Splinter that reported on court documents in a separate lawsuit filed by Delgado claiming Miller had dosed a woman he had an extramarital affair with an abortion pill after she told him she was pregnant. He vehemently denied that was the case and sued Splinter for publishing the story. A judge ruled in favor of Splinter in the defamation suit.