End of the decade, it’s nothing special: As the 2010s crawl to an end, we’re reflecting on the decade that was. First up, Fred Kaplan analyzes how battles between the big geopolitical forces—the U.S., China, Russia—swung back into focus after years of decentralization and smaller-scale conflicts. Then, Dan Kois looks at the “decade in dads” and reflects on his own journey these past 10 years to discover what kind of dad he should and could be. We’ll take some more stabs at defining the decade over the next two weeks.

Watched: With Watchmen’s excellent finale on Sunday night, showrunner Damon Lindelof has finally redeemed himself from the catastrophic conclusion of his earlier show Lost, writes Willa Paskin: “If anyone ever asks you what the upside to a chip on the shoulder is, just show them Watchmen.” If you’re still a bit confused by the action-packed ending, Matthew Dessem is here to help with a spoiler-filled FAQ and a thorough timeline of the series’s events.

Morally bankrupt: Last week, a pair of reports by the Washington Post triggered some hand-wringing over Elizabeth Warren’s consulting work defending a major corporation against liability for environmental degradation. But everyone’s missing the point, writes Sasha Samberg-Champion. Warren’s memo was simply expressing ideas about bankruptcy that the Democratic presidential candidate has long held—a vision of bankruptcy that, she says, would benefit consumers and workers as well.

A guide: Christmas isn’t for everyone—literally. And for noncelebrants, the Christian holiday season can feel a little daunting, even isolating. So Aymann Ismail has written up a Muslim’s guide to navigating the holidays “to make the most of it without listening to a single jolly ol’ cheer.”

For fun: A love letter to truly terrible TV, as our annual TV Club winds down.

