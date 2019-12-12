Clean fight: There’s been plenty of hand-wringing over the articles of impeachment released on Tuesday. But Dahlia Lithwick thinks House Democrats were right to confine themselves to two short, simple charges—because they’re trying not only to prove the truth but also to contain lies and disinformation from across the aisle.

Far from enough: In last week’s New York Times Magazine, a former Infowars video editor wrote about his time working for Alex Jones and how he came to regret all of it after encountering a Muslim woman and her daughter on a plane. But Aymann Ismail recalls the damage and fear that Jones and co. inflicted upon American Muslim communities and argues that this mea culpa isn’t sufficient.

Content overload: Slate’s annual TV Club continues with three new entries: Sonia Saraiya reflects on TV’s exhausting ubiquity and Willa Paskin on its carefully crafted mediocrity, while Emily VanDerWerff celebrates the shows you might have missed on the broadcast networks. Catch up on the rest of the discourse here.

Show, don’t tell: The Inheritance, the award-winning multigenerational gay epic inspired by Howards End, had all the hallmarks of a Broadway hit—so why isn’t it connecting with audiences? For one thing, its relentless narration has an alienating effect: “Watching the play sometimes feels like reading a Lonely Planet guide’s chapter on your own neighborhood,” Isaac Butler writes. Read his full review.

