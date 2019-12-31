Alabama Police Apologize After Outrage Over “Homeless Quilt” Photo

Two Mobile Police Department officers pose with their “quilt” in a photo posted on Facebook on Dec. 29, 2019. Facebook/Eduardo Romero

The Mobile Police Department in Alabama issued an apology after a Facebook post went viral showing two of its officers posing for a photo next to a “homeless quilt” made up of carboard signs that had been confiscated from panhandlers. “Wanna wish everybody in 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt! Sincerely, Panhandler patrol,” the original Facebook post from Sunday read. It has since been deleted.

The photo was reposted and quickly went viral as many expressed shock that anyone could have ever thought this was a good idea.

The photo appears to have been taken inside a police station and a “Blue lives matter” flag can be seen behind the officers. AL.com identified the officers as Preston McGraw and Alexandre Olivier, two recent graduates of the Mobile Police Academy.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste issued an apology on behalf of the department. “As a police department entrusted with serving and protecting our community, we offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers,” Battiste said. “Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state.” The incident is now under review and the department still has not determined whether the officers will face any disciplinary action.

Under a controversial law in 2010, panhandling is only allowed outside of the downtown area. The Mobile Police Department has made 63 arrests this year involving illegal panhandling.