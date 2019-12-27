Plane Crashes During Takeoff in Kazakhstan Killing At Least 12, Injuring Dozens More

A view of the site of a passenger plane crash outside Almaty on Dec. 27, 2019. RUSLAN PRYANIKOV/Getty Images

A passenger plane crashed into a building shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan Friday morning, killing at least 12 and injuring dozens more. The Bek Air flight had 98 people on board when it took off from Almaty Friday morning around 7:22 a.m. local time, according to the airport authority. The aircraft quickly lost altitude, however, breaking through a concrete fence and crashing into a two-story building. The local low-cost airline was scheduled to fly to the country’s capital city of Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana.

Bek Air #Z92100 crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty this morning. Preliminary ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/mZRiDsJVkx. We are currently retrieving and processing granular ADS-B data for this flight. pic.twitter.com/n0G5sujqiM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 27, 2019

“The captain of the plane was among the 12 dead, the emergency committee of the internal affairs ministry announced,” CNN reports. “Fifty people, including at least six children, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment with various degrees of injuries. The Almaty airport authority said at least 17 of those hospitalized were in an ‘extremely serious condition.’”

#Kazakhstan Les dégâts sont mieux visibles avec le jour qui se lève.

L'avion est un Fokker-100.

Les vols de type Fokker-100 au Kazakhstan sont suspendus. pic.twitter.com/pL1ApnJkLH — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 27, 2019

Following the crash, all flights to and from the Almaty International Airport were suspended. All Bek Air flights were also grounded, as was the aircraft involved in the incident, the Fokker 100.